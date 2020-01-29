South padre island– Officials have begun construction of a sidewalk that will extend through Padre boulevard. This project will be approximately 3.3 miles long and will incorporate a median as well as other features to make it safer for pedestrians to travel through.

“The project is going to include palm trees and plants and all this beautification will attract more people… to have a better view of the island and the streets. The sidewalks will extend about a mile north which will eventually lead to a different venue and they will have safer travel.” Alejandro Sanchez – Public Works Director

The project is part of a venue tax that was approved by voters in November 2019. Nearly 7.5 million dollars have been invested in this construction which is planned to be completed in about 15 months.