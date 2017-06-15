SPI Police Search for Drone Thief

South Padre Island police are searching for four men who burglarized a vehicle and took about $1,000 in property. This is surveillance video released by the victim. Four men walked over to his vehicle opened it and eventually took his drone Sunday evening.

“All the subjects walked over to his vehicle initially, then they walked away. One subject came back and took the drone.”

The item valued at $1,000. We spoke to the victim who says he didn’t like his vehicle and was asleep when the burglary took place. Police suspect that this crime was not targeted and asked residents to be vigilant.

“If you have electronics, hide them, don’t leave them in sight. Lock them up, put them in the trunk or take them in the house. Make sure you lock your vehicles and houses.”

Officials believe the suspects are all Hispanic men in their early twenties. If you recognize any of these people, you are asked to call South Padre Island Police at (956) 761-5454.