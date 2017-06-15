SPI Man Sentenced for Possession of Child Porn

One man from South Padre Island will spend nearly five years in a federal prison after entering a guilty plea for possession of child pornography.

The US attorney’s office in Brownsville is reporting that 70-year-old Howard William Halverson received 60 months in a federal prison and ordered to pay $50,000 in restitution to victims identified in his child porn collection. Court documents state that the judge took into consideration Halverson’s age. The investigation found Halverson began using peer-to-peer software to exchange the images. Federal agents found more than 1,400 images and 5 videos with 545 known victims included, when executing a search warrant in July of last year.

Halverson is now in federal custody.