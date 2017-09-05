With the impact of Hurricane Harvey on the coastal shores of Texas, Southern Careers Institute campuses in Austin, San Antonio and the Rio Grande Valley are offering help to those in Corpus Christi needing assistance.

“We know that there may be many students, staff and alumni who may still be in Corpus Christi without food or clean water,” said Jacob Mayhew, CEO of Southern Careers Institute. “We want to do whatever we can to assist them.”

Students, alumni and the public who are in close proximity to a Southern Careers Institute campus in Austin, Brownsville, Harlingen, Pharr, or San Antonio are encouraged to bring non-perishable food, canned goods, bottled water and blankets to their nearest Southern Careers Institute campus this week. SCI staff members will be collecting donated items and transporting them to Corpus Christi later this week.

“We’re a very tight community, and we’re devastated that such an event can happen to part of our family,” said Sue Blanche, Vice President of Human Resources. “We’re also exploring additional options where all of us can help our community.”

To drop off food, water and blankets to help Corpus Christi, please visit any SCI campus near you.

Southern Careers Institute

Austin Campus

1701 W. Ben White Blvd, Suite 100

Austin, TX 78704

Austin Campus 1701 W. Ben White Blvd, Suite 100 Austin, TX 78704 Southern Careers Institute

Brownsville Campus

935 N Expressway

Brownsville, TX 78520

Brownsville Campus 935 N Expressway Brownsville, TX 78520 Southern Careers Institute

Harlingen Campus

1122 Morgan Blvd.

Harlingen, TX 78550

Harlingen Campus 1122 Morgan Blvd. Harlingen, TX 78550 Southern Careers Institute

Pharr Campus

1500 N. Jackson Rd.

Pharr, TX 78577

Pharr Campus 1500 N. Jackson Rd. Pharr, TX 78577 Southern Careers Institute

San Antonio – North Campus

6963 NW Loop 410

San Antonio, TX 78238

San Antonio – North Campus 6963 NW Loop 410 San Antonio, TX 78238 Southern Careers Institute

San Antonio – South Campus

238 Southwest Military Dr., Suite 101

San Antonio, TX 78221

About Southern Careers Institute

Southern Careers Institute was founded in 1960 in Austin, TX. Since opening its doors, SCI has expanded its facilities to include seven campuses located in Austin, Brownsville, Corpus Christi, Harlingen, Pharr, San Antonio (North Campus), and San Antonio (South Campus) plus virtual courses offered online. SCI has offered medical and business programs since 1992, and today, SCI offers a variety of programs in the fields of medical, pharmacy, business, technology and trades.

Southern Careers Institute has also developed a laser focus on making students more marketable with customized and employer tailored programs. We call our approach The SCI Edge, and it makes our students as competitive as those of any accredited colleges or technical schools in Texas.

For more information on Southern Careers Institute, please visit http://www.scitexas.edu or connect with Southern Careers Institute on Facebook and Twitter.