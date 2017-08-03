South Texas Equality Project Unites with Family of Missing Person

Local organizations have united with the Avila family in Brownsville, calling on the public’s support to find a genderfluid person missing for nearly 11 weeks.

Today, the South Texas Equality Project, along with the Avila family, held a press conference, asking the community for any leads on the whereabouts of Kimberly Avila, also known as Ramiro Avila. The family says flyers they’ve posted have removed and vandalized in Brownsville’s downtown area, where the family last saw Kimberly.

Call Brownsville Police with any information regarding Kimberly’s disappearance.