Officials on south padre island have issued a voluntary evacuation order, and continue to urge island residents to prepare for the storm.

The island expects gusts of wind between 39 to 50 miles per hour and anywhere between 2 to 5 inches of rain. The Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway Bridge make close later tonight. Those with high profile vehicles and RV’s are encouraged to evacuate the head of the storm.

Officials have already closed beach accesses 3 4 5 and 6, Isla Blanca Park, Boca Chica Beach, and Andy Bowie park.

The chief of police has said at this point any resident on the island should have their go-kits or their stay-kits ready. Emergency personnel will be on the island to provide assistance of but have warned residents that anyone not heading warnings does so at their own risk.