Transmission poles lying on the ground of the main boulevard. High tension cables hanging low can still be seen around South Padre Island. Utility crews are working to restore power where outages occurred after the severe weather.

“As of 6 am this morning we had reduced the number of customers without power to about 200, at this moment at about noon on Tuesday we pretty much have 95 percent of the customers back on”

AEP plans to construct new reinforced transmission poles. Many will be installed this Friday.

The majority of the businesses remain closed. Some decided to open today, such as Tom and Jerry’s. The general manager of this bar and grill says he’s surprised with the authorities’ fast response. He didn’t’ think he’d be back in business so soon, considering the magnitude of the damages.

“We had our powerlines getting knocked down it does take some time from our business, but our officials here in the city helped get back and running pretty quick.”

Pace adds that they had to close for a whole day, which impacted the business’ bottom line, but acknowledged this is a situation no one could have prepared.

As a safety measure, authorities are asking the community to avoid traveling through padre boulevard until further notice.