Soda Bandits Wanted

Mission (KFXV) Thieves are caught on surveillance camera. You can see in the surveillance video as two Hispanic man brazenly drive up to the convenience store, stealing a total of 55 packages of soda. They took the sodas from that the outside of the store. The incident took place on the 3800 block of mile 3 road in Mission. Investigators believe they are responsible for other thefts just like this one.

If you have any information on this case call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-8477.