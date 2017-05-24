Soda Bandits Wanted

Posted by | May 24, 2017 | |

Soda Bandits Wanted

Mission (KFXV) Thieves are caught on surveillance camera. You can see in the surveillance video as two Hispanic man brazenly drive up to the convenience store, stealing a total of 55 packages of soda. They took the sodas from that the outside of the store. The incident took place on the 3800 block of mile 3 road in Mission. Investigators believe they are responsible for other thefts just like this one.

If you have any information on this case call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-8477.

Rate:

About The Author

The Valley's Fox News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870. It can also be seen on Dish Network and DirecTV channel 2.

Related Posts

Police Arrest Wanted Woman Accused Of Running Gambling Establishment

Police Arrest Wanted Woman Accused Of Running Gambling Establishment

June 9, 2015

Power Has Been Restored in Mid-Valley Area

Power Has Been Restored in Mid-Valley Area

January 24, 2014

Brownsville Police Searching for Vehicle Thief

Brownsville Police Searching for Vehicle Thief

March 29, 2016

Border Patrol Installs Fifth Aerostat Balloon In Starr County

Border Patrol Installs Fifth Aerostat Balloon In Starr County

August 12, 2014

Leave a Reply

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT