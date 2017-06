MISSION (KFXV) — Two soda bandits on the run for three weeks were arrested by Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Deputies after investigators identified the pair as 47-year-old, Oscar Jose Morales and his 19-year-old son after an anonymous tip called into crime stoppers.

The duo allegedly stole 55 packages of sodas outside a convenience store on the 3800 block west Mile 3 in a rural part of Mission. They now face charges of theft and are in the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center.

ALSO ON RGVFOX