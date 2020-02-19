SNEAKY SUSPECT CAUGHT ON CAMERA ROBBING TWO MEXICAN RESTAURANTS

Edinburg, Texas– The police department is asking the community’s help in finding a suspect accused of robbing two different establishments…

This happened in early January. The suspect apparently broke into two Mexican restaurants. Upon reviewing the surveillance cameras authorities were able to identify the same individual was responsible for both incidents. The suspect caught on camera is a male individual and is driving a single cab late-model Chevrolet pickup truck… At the moment the vehicle license plate is still unknown…

So we’re asking the community to help us identified him. Hopefully, someone knows him, someone has information and they can contact us so we can arrest him and prevent other businesses from break-ins in the city of Edinburg.

If you have any information that can help lead to the arrest of this suspect, you can contact the police department at (956) 289-7700 or you can call the crime stoppers at (956) 383-8477.