Smugglers Splashdown and Escape

BROWNSVILLE (KFXV) — Desperate smugglers splashdown to evade agents.

border patrol agents saw a pickup truck loaded with what appeared to be bundles driving through a local golf course. As the agents responded, the driver turned around and drove his vehicle into the Rio Grande. The driver and another subject were able to swim back across the river to Mexico. Agents then recovered 37 bundles of narcotics that tested positive for marijuana and had a weight of more than 800 pounds valued at over $641,000.

