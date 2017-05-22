Six Children Abducted By Biological Mother; Mother Sought

Hidalgo County (KFXV) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office needs the help of all Fox viewers to locate six missing kids who were abducted by their biological mother.

According to the sheriff’s office, 32-year-old, Angela Mateos Ramirez abducted her children Saturday evening. After she failed to return them to their foster family at the end of her visitation. Ramirez — last seen driving a small, white-colored, four door car is described as 4’, 11”, with brown eyes and brown hair. Ramirez could also be traveling in a blue pontiac vibe with license plate number, B-X-K-4-6-3-2.

Contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office with any information at their crime stoppers line: (956) 668-8477 (TIPS).