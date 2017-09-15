Minutes after 6pm, Laredo police received a call indicating shots fired and a subject with a gun at the Sanchez Ochoa Park located on the 3200 block of Monterrey Avenue. Upon arrival, officers encountered the victim, 53 year old, Reynaldo Flores, laying on the basketball court with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead by medical examiners. The police department receiving another call about an armed robbery at the 100 block of San Bernardo Avenue moments later.

The victim stated a man with a gun forced him to stop, entered the vehicle, and ordered the victim to drive away. Authorities spotted the vehicle traveling west on Cielito Lindo Boulevard, turning on the 300 block of St. Pius Lane. 33-year-old, Rodrigo Garza De La Cruz barricaded himself inside the house, where the Laredo police department, SWAT team, bomb squad and hostage negotiation units were activated and responded to the scene. After three hours, at around 10:30 P.M., Rodrigo Garza De La Cruz surrendered. Officers discovered an assault rifle, several magazines and ammunition in the residence. Garza De La Cruz was charged with murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated Kidnapping.

Laredo police state the investigation is ongoing.