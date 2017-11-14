In Mission, authorities are investigating a shooting between a suspect and a federal agent in the middle of a shopping center.

It was little after noon when police responded to a call at Sharyland Plaza. The agent tried to make contact with the suspect.

It was then that the man tried to run over the federal agent with his vehicle.

The agent fired a shot towards the man but he got away.

At the moment, authorities have not released the identity of this person and continue their search for him.

Story developing…