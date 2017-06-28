Sheriff’s Office Seeks Man Wanted for Assault

Hidalgo County (KFXV) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department needs the help of all FOX viewers to locate a man wanted for assault.

Today, the sheriff’s department released this photo, of 41-year-old, Hector Ramiro Banda, whose last known address is in Pharr.

He is described as 5’6″, approximately 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you can help investigators find Banda, you’re asked to contact the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline.

