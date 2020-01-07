Laredo, Texas– Webb county sheriff’s office needs your help locating this week’s most wanted suspect.

33-year-old Leonel Ventura is wanted on charges of aggravated assault causing bodily injury.

The incident was reported in May 2018 after a victim alerted the authorities.

“Laredo Police Department was dispatched to an assault in progress at the 100 block of Valladolid street. Upon arrival, Leonel Ventura had recently injured a person.” Eduardo Chapa – Web County PIO

Ventura is 5’9” Tall, has brown eyes and black hair. His last known address is the 4500 block of a Llano street.

If you have any information on his whereabouts are asked to contact the Webb County sheriff’s office at 523-4408

