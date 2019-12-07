Weslaco, Texas –The Hidalgo County sheriff’s office needs your help in locating a suspect. 22-year-old Ramiro Julio Mireles is wanted for burglary. He is 5 ft 11 in tall and weighs approximately 177 lb. He has black hair, brown eyes, and his last known address was in Weslaco.

If you know of Mireles’s whereabouts you can call anonymously to the Hidalgo County crime stoppers at 668-8477 Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars. You may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.