The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s office is looking for a man accused of an aggravated assault with a weapon.

26-year-old, Jorge Luis Rodriguez was last seen in Elsa Texas. He’s 6 foot 2.., currently weighs around 200 lbs, has black hair and brown eyes. If you have information on the whereabouts of Rodriguez, call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers hotline at 956-668-tips (8477).

Remember if the information provided through the crime stoppers hotline leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a reward.