Hidalgo County (KFXV) – The sheriff’s office is investigating the death of a man found inside a vehicle this morning. Fox Cameras caught these exclusive images of police recovering the body around noon near Davis Street in northern Edinburg. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department has released few details, but have confirmed they are not investigating the man’s death as a homicide. The identity of the man has not been released. According to neighbors, the vehicle had been parked there a few days.

We will bring you more details as they are made available.