Hidalgo County– Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in order to locate a suspect.

42-year-old Odilon Sequera Garcia is accused of assault causing bodily injury and family violence. Odilon is 5 ft 6 in tall and weighs around 170 lb with black eyes and brown hair. He has a last known address in the city of Donna.

If you know of this person’s whereabouts or have any information you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at numbers on your screen 956-668-8477