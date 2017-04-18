Sexual Assault Awareness Month in Hidalgo County

Sexual Assault Awareness Month in Hidalgo County

In Hidalgo County, April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month to bring attention to the fact that sexual violence is real, traumatic and occurring. According to the Children’s Advocacy Center, last year in Texas, 43,000 cases of abuse reported. In Hidalgo County almost 1,300. 75% of those were underage sexually abused victims.

“We want to make sure that you help us as well by putting out the message to tell victims not to be afraid. Those victims need to know the different resources that are available, not only here in our office but all over the county.” DA Ricardo Rodriguez

The district attorney added that victims of must raise their voices against sexual abuse and that legal status in the country is not an issue when fighting this crime.

If you or someone you know is a Sexual Assault victim, please contact your local police department.

