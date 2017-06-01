Sergeant Resigns Amidst Facebook Live Video Controversy

Posted by | Jun 1, 2017 | |

Sergeant Resigns Amidst Facebook Live Video Controversy

MISSION (KFXV) — After 15 years of service and a Facebook Live post, today Manuel Casas turned in his resignation letter, leaving a vacancy at the Mission Police Department.

This decision comes after a Facebook Live video, posted by Casas himself which shows the former sergeant along with his nephew rapping to music while drinking alcoholic beverages inside a vehicle and publicly displaying a clear plastic bag containing what looks like a green leafy substance.

After making rounds on social media, Casas was suspended with pay, pending an internal investigation.

Casas’ drug test came out negative. However, Mission officials are now working with Edinburg police after determining this incident took place in that city.

Chief Dominguez, adds that Casas had prior incidents in his file while employed at the Mission Police Department but, this was the first leading to a suspension.

Edinburg police, have confirmed that their vice unit is investigating the ‘narcotics portion’ of this incident. No other details have been released.

Rate:

About The Author

Maricela De La Cruz

Maricela De La Cruz is a reporter with Fox News and sister-station Univision Valle del Rio Grande. Born and raised in Mission, TX she joined the Fox/Univision news team in March 2012. Maricela graduated from The University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley, where she studied Broadcast Journalism. She is passionate about giving a voice to those who need it as well as reporting fairly and accurately about the issues that impact this border community and its residents. As a Valley native, Maricela takes great pride in being able to use journalism as a way to empower local residents through information.

Related Posts

Forum Scheduled for Health Care District

Forum Scheduled for Health Care District

October 11, 2016

ICE Raids Clarified After Trump’s Election

ICE Raids Clarified After Trump’s Election

November 18, 2016

Valley Family Collecting Donations and Supplies for Central Texas Flood Victims

Valley Family Collecting Donations and Supplies for Central Texas Flood Victims

May 29, 2015

Felony Warrant issued for McAllen Auto Thief

Felony Warrant issued for McAllen Auto Thief

April 11, 2017

Leave a Reply

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT