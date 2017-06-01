Sergeant Resigns Amidst Facebook Live Video Controversy

MISSION (KFXV) — After 15 years of service and a Facebook Live post, today Manuel Casas turned in his resignation letter, leaving a vacancy at the Mission Police Department.

This decision comes after a Facebook Live video, posted by Casas himself which shows the former sergeant along with his nephew rapping to music while drinking alcoholic beverages inside a vehicle and publicly displaying a clear plastic bag containing what looks like a green leafy substance.

After making rounds on social media, Casas was suspended with pay, pending an internal investigation.

Casas’ drug test came out negative. However, Mission officials are now working with Edinburg police after determining this incident took place in that city.

Chief Dominguez, adds that Casas had prior incidents in his file while employed at the Mission Police Department but, this was the first leading to a suspension.

Edinburg police, have confirmed that their vice unit is investigating the ‘narcotics portion’ of this incident. No other details have been released.