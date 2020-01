Laredo, Texas– A man accused of defrauding a victim has been sentenced to prison. Gerardo Gallegos was charged with theft after he was accused of offering to pave a lot and never completing the work.

Gallegos allegedly has a history of scamming other victims using the same scheme to find new customers. After deliberating for one hour, a jury in the 341st district court found Gallegos guilty.

He was sentenced to two years in prison and received a $10,000 fine.