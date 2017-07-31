Selena’s Brother Wanted by Nueces County Sheriff

NUECES COUNTY (KFXV) — Tejano Star, Selena Quintanilla’s brother – Abraham Quintanilla III – is wanted by the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office. The office published a “10 Most Wanted” list this afternoon that included a photo of him. A Corpus Christi newspaper reports a judge issued a warrant for his arrest after he failed to appear for a court hearing on non-payment of child support.
