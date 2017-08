13-year-old, Priscilla Martinez has been missing for more than 48 hours.

According to her family, she was last seen last Wednesday night in her residence located in rural Donna.

However before 6 o’clock the next morning, Martinez was gone. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s office says this is a welfare concern investigation and is pursuing all leads.

If you have information that may lead to finding Priscilla Martinez, please contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383-8114.