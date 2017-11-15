United Independent School District Officials taking precautionary measures after a threat was made at an elementary campus.

It was at Muller Elementary where school administration found a written message saying something bad would take place. Parents were concerned saying the district should’ve immediately notified them of the situation. In a letter sent to parents, UISD accidentally wrote the wrong date the threat was allegedly set to happen.

UISD officials are also investigating threats made to Washington Middle School last week and are checking restrooms every 15 minutes.