New details in a homicide case after a man is murdered at a gentlemen’s club.
41 year old, Miguel Angel Uvalle received a million dollar bond from Justice Of The Peace, Marcos Ochoa for a charge of homicide. Uvalle was first only investigated as a person of interest in the death of Angel Sanchez but today, he faces serious accusations.
Authorities are looking for a second suspect identified as 22 year old, Gabriel Hernandez. If you have any information on this case, call Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at ​​(956) 668-8477.