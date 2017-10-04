Second Suspect Saught in Strip Club Murder Case

New details in a homicide case after a man is murdered at a gentlemen’s club. 41 year old, Miguel Angel Uvalle received a million dollar bond from Justice Of The Peace, Marcos Ochoa for a charge of homicide. Uvalle was first only investigated as a person of interest in the death of Angel Sanchez but today, he faces serious accusations. Authorities are looking for a second suspect identified as 22 year old, Gabriel Hernandez. If you have any information on this case, call Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at ​​(956) 668-8477.

Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers primary purpose is to obtain information on wanted, persons, crimes, and criminal activity. In turn the program provides rewards for anonymous cooperation.

All calls are kept confidential. If you have any information on a crime or a wanted fugitive, call Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-8477.