Second Suspect in Rural Edinburg Murder Arrested

Edinburg (KFXV) — A second suspect is now in custody for the murder of Anastacio Rocha.

A judge named 28-year-old, Hector Jonathan Perez as an additional suspect in the murder of Rocha found dead in his car in rural Edinburg last week by way of a GPS tracking device. Rocha was found with a gunshot wound to his head. The other man implicated in the murder is 37-year-old, Juan David Garcia who faces charges capital murder charges as well as an $800,000 bond.

