Second Border Wall Prototype Built by Company in Brownsville

Brownsville (KFXV) — One local man is continuing his bid to become the construction company chosen by the federal government to build the proposed border wall.

Don Cameron, a Brownsville resident, completed a second prototype he is presenting to the government. Cameron constructed this second prototype on his land,and says securing both sides of the border is necessary.

According to Cameron, the entire construction would take 12 to 18 months to complete and would cost around three to four million dollars per mile, depending on materials selected by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

