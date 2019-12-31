Mercedes, Texas– One man has been arrested for possession with intent to distribute after authorities found marijuana substances inside the home.

“It looks to be a lab that he uses to make certain compounds”

The raid was conducted around 1:30 p.m. at a home located on Brahman street in Mercedes. According to authorities, they executed a search warrant after receiving a tip. Our cameras were rolling when the scene with still-active.

Investigators were seen searching the home for several hours. A K-9 agent was also called out to the location to assist law enforcement with their search. He was seen going into the home and then sniffing through the vehicles that were parked in the driveway.

Cheif Dagoberto Chavez tells us that the lab was found towards the back of the house. They believe it was being used to make marijuana vials with the intent to distribute.

“There’s marijuana and there are little containers and little vials and of course there’s also different paraphernalia, some bongs and other types of smoking devices.”

We spoke with nearby residents who say they could not believe what was taking place in their own neighborhood.

“Pretty surprising. You wouldn’t expected out here.”

“It’s pretty crazy, I was like, is a raid really happening. Usually, stuff like that doesn’t really happen out here. Everybody here are real calm.”

This case remains under investigation. At this time, the identity of the man has not been released since authorities are still questioning him.