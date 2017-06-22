Search is on for three car burglars in Mission

MISSION (KFXV) — Authorities are searching for three subjects accused of burglarizing several cars.
According to police, the thefts occurred south of Shary Rd. Surveillance cameras caught the moment the alleged thieves broke into the vehicles. They then returned to the same area to burglarize unlocked cars.

You can report any tips to the Mission Crime Stoppers tip line.

Mission crime stoppers

Mission Crime Stoppers primary purpose is to obtain information on wanted, persons, crimes, and criminal activity. In turn the program provides rewards for anonymous cooperation.

All calls are kept confidential. If you have any information on a crime or a wanted fugitive, call Mission Crime Stoppers at (956) 581-8477.

