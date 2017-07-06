Search for Leads Continues in Harlingen

The Harlingen Police Department is continuing their investigation into the death of Nahomi Rodriguez and are asking for the Public’s help with any leads.

Naomi went missing in July of last year after leaving work at a Harlingen restaurant. Her remains were found on a rural road and Rio Hondo in April of this year. A total of $25,000 has been raised as a cash reward from various donors.

Investigators with the Harlingen Police Department asked that if you have any information about Nahomi’s disappearance to please call Harlingen Crime Stoppers at 956-425-8477