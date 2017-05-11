Scientists name newly ID’d dino for Ghostbusters monster

TORONTO (AP) — Scientists in Toronto have named a newly identified dinosaur after a monster from the original "Ghostbusters" film.

The Royal Ontario Museum says it acquired the skeleton of Zuul crurivastator (ZOOL’ crer-uh-vas-TAYT’-or) last year. The name references Zuul, a dog-like monster that terrorizes characters played by Sigourney Weaver and Rick Moranis in the 1984 movie. The museum says scientists picked the name Zuul based on the features of its head, which includes a short, rounded snout and prominent horns behind the eyes.

The skeleton of the armored dinosaur was excavated from the Judith River Formation in Montana. Scientists say it’s one of the best preserved ankylosaurs ever found, with a complete skull and tail club and preserved soft tissues.

