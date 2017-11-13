A Weslaco East High School student was taken into police custody after making a threat on social media, claiming she was planning some type of shooting.

Weslaco Police took the girl in after she posted threats online of a possible shooting at the high school.

Fox News spoke to police and school district officials but, they chose not to go on camera, however, they did confirm that the threat was fake.

Weslaco ISD sent us a press release saying that they took this threat and all threats with seriousness, assuring the safety of the students by increasing security.

Charges for the juvenile are still pending. The school district has raised security around all its campuses in order to endure the safety of students and staff.