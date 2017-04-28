SCAM Targeting Veterans

SCAM Targeting Veterans

The US Department of Veterans Affairs office has issued a warning to the public of a scam targeting veterans. According to the agency, a phone line mimicking the VA phone line called veterans offering  them $100 rebate if their credit card is provided. The VA is now urging don’t share personal information if you get a call like this. The fake line when called incorrectly tell the caller, that they’ve called the VA Choice line.

The following number is the correct VA choice number. 1-866-606-8198

