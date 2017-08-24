Anyone in Cameron County who still need to pick up sandbags, you may do so at the following locations. In most cases, an id or utility bill is required.

In Harlingen, you can pick up sandbags between 8am and 5pm, weather permitting, at public works warehouse. Limit is 6.

In San Benito, you can pick up up to six bags starting at 7 am at the public works shop on Stegner.

Classes for tomorrow Friday will be cancelled in the following school districts:

La Joya ISD

Mission CISD (closed at noon)

Harlingen CISD

Brownsville ISD

Hidalgo ISD

Los Fresnos CISD

Colleges and Universities:

Texas State Technical College

South Texas College (all campuses)

Pecan Campus

Mid-Valley Campus in Weslaco

Starr County Campus in Rio Grande City

Nursing Allied Health Campus and the Technology Campus in McAllen

UTRGV