Anyone in Cameron County who still need to pick up sandbags, you may do so at the following locations. In most cases, an id or utility bill is required.
In Harlingen, you can pick up sandbags between 8am and 5pm, weather permitting, at public works warehouse. Limit is 6.
In San Benito, you can pick up up to six bags starting at 7 am at the public works shop on Stegner.
Classes for tomorrow Friday will be cancelled in the following school districts:
- La Joya ISD
- Mission CISD (closed at noon)
- Harlingen CISD
- Brownsville ISD
- Hidalgo ISD
- Los Fresnos CISD
Colleges and Universities:
- Texas State Technical College
- South Texas College (all campuses)
- Pecan Campus
- Mid-Valley Campus in Weslaco
- Starr County Campus in Rio Grande City
- Nursing Allied Health Campus and the Technology Campus in McAllen
- UTRGV