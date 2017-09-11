In the city of San Juan, students gathered on the 16th anniversary of 9/11 in remembrance of the tragedy. Our nation will never forget the moment our country was attacked by terrorist on 9/11. Hidalgo County Clerk Arturo Guajardo Jr. understands the importance of remaining unified as a country and how staying vigilant is the key. Early College High School – holds this ceremony featuring local officials and first responders to help students understand and honor those who lost their lives. During the most devastating terrorist attack on US history.

PSJA students paid tribute in commemoration of those heroes who will never be forgotten.