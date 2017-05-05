San Juan Police Officer Arrested for Drug Trafficking

San Juan Police Officer Arrested for Drug Trafficking

SAN JUAN (KFXV) — A San Juan police officer facing charges of drug trafficking.
According to a criminal complaint issued by a U.S. District court, Officer Salvador Hernandez is accused of possessing and intended to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine.
On August 27th of last year, officers responded to reports of a three-vehicle accident. When they got there – Border Patrol and Officer Hernandez found an abandoned vehicle with two duffle bags with 40 packages of narcotics. When Hernandez entered the narcotics into evidence, there were 37 packages. The DEA then investigated and arrested Hernandez.
San Juan Police Chief Juan Gonzalez released a statement tonight saying the officer is currently on leave pending the criminal investigation. “His employment status will be determined or handled when the investigation is complete in accordance with the requirements of civil service law,” and have no further comments at this time.

