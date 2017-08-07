San Juan Police Investigating Reported Stabbing

San Juan (KFXV) — In a Fox News exclusive, San Juan police are investigating a stabbing that occurred early this morning.

According to police, around 2:30 this morning, the city’s fire and police departments responded to the 1600 block of 6th street for reports of an incident involving a knife. Police have not released the number of individuals injured, or whether any arrests were made. Fox News have requested information from the authorities who have not responded as of yet. We will keep you updated as information is made available.