San Benito Woman Arrested for Theft

Harlingen (KFXV) — In the city of Harlingen – another woman is also facing theft charges.
Police say she took over $800 worth of merchandise from a department store employees quickly reported it.
The 51-year-old Minerva Torres Weaver, of San Benito, was arrested soon after exiting the store.
She initially lied and identified herself under the alias “Norma Ramirez,” but during processing she was correctly identified – and police discovered she had a pending warrant.

