Gas stations in the Rio Grande Valley are being flooded by residents after rumored reports on social media that Houston refineries were going through gasoline shortages. One resident preparing in case the rumors are true, spoke to Fox News. Texas Railroad Commision Head, Chris Craddick, confirms there are no gasoline shortages in the Rio Grande Valley.

They should expect, however, a spike in gasoline prices of 5 to 10 cents over the next couple of days.