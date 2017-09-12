Weslaco (KFXV) – A man ends up in jail after he was arrested for human smuggling in Weslaco. A DPS trooper stopped a 2017 dodge traveling on us 281 on Sunday for a traffic violation. During inspection the officer discovered two individuals concealed in the vehicle’s floor board behind the driver seat. The driver, 22-year-old Jonathan Guzman of Edinburg was arrested and charged with smuggling of persons. He was then transported to the Hidalgo County Jail. Meanwhile the two individuals who were discovered, were turned over to Border Patrol.

