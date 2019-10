A Roma man was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Dimmit county.

22-year-old Diego Cantu was traveling on highway 83 in Asherton, Texas, south of Carrizo Springs. Reports say Cantu was driving a 2013 GMC Sierra when he failed to control his speed and rear-ended a tanker trailer.

Authorities say Cantu was not wearing a seatbelt at the moment of impact, a passenger was taken to San Antonio hospital in critical condition.