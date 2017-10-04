Cameron county commissioners have approved the construction of a controversial pipeline they say will boost the economy despite protests over the past few years.

In a press release issued by Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino, Jr. the project is in conjunction with Rio Grande LNG and is expected to cost a total of $15.7 million dollars.

Commissioners estimate that this will create 5,000 construction jobs and 300 permanent jobs.

“Actually, it sounds like a good idea for all of our residents and the residents of Brownsville and the island,” says Josue, a Port Isabel resident.

Various protests against the project have been held since the pipeline was first announced.