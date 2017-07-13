Rio Grande City commissioners passed a motion against SB-4

RIO GRANDE CITY( KFXV) — City commissioners in Rio Grande City passed a motion authorizing the city’s attorney to draft a resolution against the state’s SB-4 law ahead of the September 1st implementation.

Commissioners unanimously passed the motion, and were applauded by members of the community, many of whom showed up to urge the members to come out against the law.

The city’s lawyer will now present the motion at the next commissioner’s meeting for a vote.

The organization la union del pueblo entero also attended to show their support. LUPE is a local grassroots organization that advocates for immigrant rights.