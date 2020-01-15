Laredo, Texas– The Rio Grande International Study is hosting a rally and march against the border wall.

This event will take place Monday, on Martin Luther King day. The march will begin at 10 in the morning at the San Pedro Plaza where those participating will walk towards the San Agustin Plaza where the rally is set to begin.

“This is really to create greater awareness and get more people involved and united in this issue. Things are unfolding very very quickly in Washington DC”

This event is free of charge and no registration is required to participate. Officials ask that you be there at 9:30 a.m.

