A man accused of striking a 56-year-old woman in an auto-pedestrian accident formally charged today in court.

Reynaldo Gomez- a resident of Hidalgo- is facing charges after running over a woman Sunday at around 7 am on the 6700 block of Cage in Pharr. The investigation revealed Maria Isabel Jimenez- from Pharr – died from her injuries at the scene. Gomez is charged with accident involving the death of a person. His bond was set at 100 thousand dollars.