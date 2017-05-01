Reward Raised for Texas Most Wanted Fugitive

BROWNSVILLE (KFXV) — $12,500 dollars — that’s the reward being offered for a man from Brownsville – who’s on the state’s Top 10 Most Wanted list.

Identified as 45-year-old Agapito Salinas — authorities tell Fox News he’s a Texas Syndicate Gang member and wanted on a parole violation.
Salinas -convicted on several crimes – who also goes by “Pito” has been on the run since April of 2015.
He’s five foot, nine inches tall, approximately 185 pounds, with tattoos all over his body including a teardrops near both eyes and a star on his chin.
If you have any information , contact the DPS crime stoppers hotline at 1 (800) 252- tips (8477).

