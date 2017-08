Rio Grande City (KFXV) The search continues for a missing Rio Grande City teen, now missing for more than a week.

According to police, the family of 17-year-old Chayse Olivarez have raised the reward for information regarding his whereabouts to $15,000. His family last saw him near the Basilio Villarreal Park wearing a grey shirt and shorts.

Call the Rio Grande City Crime Stoppers hotline with information.