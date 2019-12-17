Mercedes, Texas– Residents at Mesa circle subdivision say they have reported the problem to county officials but they have yet to see an improvement…A foul odor and stagnant water are what residents are allegedly having to endure within a neighborhood north of Mercedes.

“Since 2016 we have been asking authorities to clean out the ditches because my home has been affected by the floods twice already and we want the commissioners to do something about it”

This year’s flooding and that of June 2018 affected the entire area. Residents here, tell us they have expressed their concerns to hidalgo county precinct 1 commissioner David Fuentes.

“We have been waiting for almost 2 years for a solution but nothing has been done, the last time we spoke to him was in December of last year, they said that they were going to start a project this year but they haven’t started anything”

A lack of response by county officials to their drainage problems, they say – needs to be addressed. The same for other issues in the neighborhood.

“We need more street lighting since it gets really dark at night, we need fire hydrants because three houses have already gone up in flames here”

We reached out to David Fuentes’ office, his public information officer told us they will be going out to assess the area as soon as possible.